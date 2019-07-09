Police arrest couple after break-ins along Princeton Summerland Road

A couple known to police have been arrested after breaking and entering along Princeton Summerland Road.
RCMP Corporal Chad Parsons said officers received reports of a suspicious vehicle on July 3 that was driving on and off of properties along the road.
Police responded and were not able to locate the vehicle that night, however, Parsons said, a follow-up investigation led officers to a residence on Highway 5A the next day.
At the residence, a male and female were arrested for breaking and entering. Officers also recovered a dirt bike that had been reported stolen out of Princeton and a travel trailer that had been reported stolen out of Kelowna.
The couple have been released on a promise to appear in court at a later date.