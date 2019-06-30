Police chase ends in arrest of two suspects in South Okanagan after attempted car theft

Male suspect produced a weapon and tried to steal car at South Okanagan gas station

A man and woman have been arrested after fleeing the scene after attempting to steal a car at a Penticton gas station. (File photo)

A man and woman are in custody after a police chase, which involved an RCMP helicopter, ended in their arrest in Summerland on Sunday morning.

Penticton RCMP responded to a report of an attempted car jacking at a gas station in Penticton on June 30 at about 7:15 a.m.

Penticton police say the male suspect drew a weapon and tried to take a car from a woman who was sitting in her vehicle. Upon failing to steal the car, the pair fled the area.

A short time later, Penticton RCMP spotted the vehicle travelling north on Hwy 97. After attempting to stop it using a spike belt, police lost sight of the vehicle, according to the RCMP media release.

But with help from neighbouring detachments, the general public and an RCMP helicopter, the vehicle and later the suspects were located in the Lakeshore Rd. area in Summerland.

A male and a female in their early 30’s were arrested without incident and are currently being held in custody.

RCMP Sgt. Carmen Penney also confirmed the car the suspects were driving was a car stolen from Summerland.

RCMP ask any witnesses that may have information to please call Penticton RCMP 250-492-4300 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net. The investigation is ongoing.