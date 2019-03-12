Police emergency response team dispatched to Okanagan town

The team was in Lumby Saturday, March 9 to arrest a man

An RCMP ERT vehicle rolled along 52 Avenue in Langley City. A similar ERT vehicle was spotted in Lumby Saturday, March 9. (Black Press file photo)

Despite an emergency response team being dispatched to Lumby over the weekend, Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP are providing little information on the arrest.

“The South East District ERT team was in Lumby on Saturday (March 9) where they assisted front line officers with the arrest of a male,” said RCMP Const. Kelly Brett. “The arrest was made without incident and further details will not be released at this time.”

Lumby readers reported witnessing what they referred to as a “SWAT team” near downtown Lumby Saturday. Brett confirmed the emergency response team’s presence Tuesday.



