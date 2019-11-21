The District of Lake Country have hired security to patrol the grounds of the Airport Inn. (Daniel Taylor)

UPDATE: Highway 97 reopens after police incident in Lake Country near Airport Inn

Traffic was backed up on the highway for several hours

UPDATE: 10:45 p.m.

Highway 97 has reopened after a several-hour-long closure due to a police incident in the area.

There is no indication as to what caused the armed RCMP response to the area near the Airport Inn.

RCMP did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

_________

A police incident unfolding in Lake Country has caused the closure of Highway 97 between Robinson and Oceola roads.

Residents in the Lake Country Rant and Rave Facebook group say the incident is occurring near Airport Inn just off the highway.

One member of the group says armed officers are telling residents in the area to stay inside their homes and others say they’ve been evacuated from their homes.

DriveBC has no estimate as to when the road will reopen and there is no detour.

More to come.

