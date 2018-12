A police incident is unfolding on Leathead Road in Kelowna Wednesday, Dec. 5. (Carli Berry/Capital News)

Police have closed down a portion of a Kelowna’s Leathead Road due to an alleged stolen vehicle incident.

Emergency crews are on the scene at 943 Leathead Road. Traffic is closed in both directions and pedestrians are barred from entering the vicinity. Traffic is being re-directed.

More to come.

