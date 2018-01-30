Okanagan armed robberies possibly linked

A store employee says they were allegedly robbed by a man with a handgun

  • Jan. 30, 2018 9:56 a.m.
  • News

UPDATE: 12:14 p.m.

RCMP in Kelowna and Vernon are looking into the possibility two robberies that took place on Jan. 26 are linked.

According to Cst. Kelly Brett in Vernon, both robberies are under investigation and both agencies are looking into the incidents.

“We, however, can not confirm they are linked until further investigation has taken place and identity have been established. There are some similarities of the two, of course, given the descriptors, and investigators are looking into that,” she stated in a release.

More to come.

—————-

ORIGINAL:

Police are on the hunt for a suspect who allegedly robbed a downtown Kelowna business with a handgun.

The incident happened about 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 26 at a business in the 2600 block of Pandosy Street.

According to a store employee, a man entered the business, demanded money while pointed what appeared to be a black handgun.

The man was given an undisclosed amount of money and then fled the scene northbound on Pandosy Street.

The suspect is described as:

  • Male
  • 5’6’’ tall
  • slim build
  • wearing a light grey hoodies
  • scarf covering lower half of face
  • black pants
  • black shoes
  • carrying a black bag

Cst. Lesley Smith says police were able to collect video surveillance from the neighbouring business and are sharing it with the public in hopes of identifying the suspect.

“The video shows the male suspect in a light grey hoodie carrying a black bag. The male then covers his face with his scarf and is observed entering the store where he commits the robbery.”

Anyone with any information about this crime is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, by leaving an online tip at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.

Okanagan armed robberies possibly linked

