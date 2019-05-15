Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP are investigating a single-vehicle crash involving a dump truck that spilled its load in the 9600 block of Eastside Road Tuesday morning just after 11. The roadway has been reduced to single-lane traffic as the matter is investigated and cleaned up. (Jennifer Blake - Morning Star)

Stolen dump truck crashed, shirtless man arrested at Okanagan golf course

Happened just after 11 a.m. Tuesday in the 9600 block of Eastside Road in Vernon

You don’t expect to have to watch for a shirtless man running through your back swing at a golf course, but patrons of Predator Ridge Golf Resort were forced to call ‘fore’ Wednesday as a male suspect interrupted their golf game in an attempt to evade police.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received a report of a theft of vehicle in progress located in the 9500 block of Eastside Road on May 15, just after 10 a.m. While en-route to the area, front line officers were advised a suspect male had allegedly stolen a dump truck full of gravel and was driving at a high rate of speed. A short distance later, the driver lost control of the truck which flipped onto its side, losing its load of gravel, causing a portion of the road to be blocked.

“Prior to police arrival, witnesses advised the male suspect fled the area up a steep embankment toward the Predator Ridge Golf Course,” says RCMP Const. Kelly Brett. “Due to the thick forest like terrain, the RCMP Air Services Unit and the Police Service Dog were deployed to the area. The RCMP fixed wing plane responded and located the suspect male running through the 10th hole of the golf course, where he eventually grounded himself in an effort to hide from police.”

See also: Truck crashed and dumped near Predator Ridge

Front line officers used golf carts to access the area and located the suspect. The RCMP credits the staff of Predator Ridge Golf Resort for their quick thinking and clear directions which allowed police to safely take the male into custody.

A 42-year-old male, from Hudson Hope, remains in custody and faces possible charges of theft of motor vehicle.

See also: Arrest made in off-road Vernon park detour


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Summer gigs: Canadian girls typically earn less than boys, survey suggests
Next story
Looking forward to money laundering probe, Rich Coleman says

Just Posted

Rescue crews rushing to Knox Mountain Park

Crews preparing for possible high-angle rescue

Kelowna mayor calls for civility in light of online threat against him

Police say a 52-year-old man was arrested after post on an online forum called for mayor to be shot

Kelowna RCMP under fire after video shows officer interrogating Indigenous girl who reported sex assault

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale calls the interrogation techniques shown in the video ‘abhorrent’

Naked woman apprehended outside Kelowna RCMP Detachment

RCMP apprehend an almost fully nude woman outside of the police station on Saturday

Interior Health study offers take-home drug testing kits to spot fentanyl

Interior Health to evaluate safety of at home drug testing kits aimed at reducing fentanyl overdoses

70 firefighters and more air crews called to help contain wildfire

Richter Creek wildfire, 12 kilometres west of Osoyoos, is an estimated 400 hectares

Update: Plan to see more smoke from South Okanagan wildfire

Richter Creek wildfire, 12 kilometres west of Osoyoos, is an estimated 400 hectares

Bucks stop Raptors 108-100 in series opener

Milwaukee takes 1-0 leads in NBA’s Eastern Conference final

Burmese python too big for B.C. put on one-way flight to Toronto

Snake will be going to his forever home at a reptile zoo just north of the city

Protesters push public notification on harms of cell tower radiation

Shuswap residents gather for 5G Day of Action in downtown Salmon Arm

Looking forward to money laundering probe, Rich Coleman says

B.C. Liberal MLA has faced accusations he didn’t do enough

Two pillows, ‘Magic Wand’ vibrator at centre of B.C. civil dispute between exes

Whether the items were gifted under Canadian law or not main argument in Civil Resolution Tribunal case

Carfentanil, an opioid more toxic than fentanyl, linked to more deaths in B.C.: Coroner

There were 64 deaths linked to carfentanil in the first quarter of 2019, compared to 35 in all of 2018

Okanagan man claims mental illness compels him to drive illegally and defy court orders

A Hedley B.C. man who claims he has a mental illness that… Continue reading

Most Read