The Coquihalla Connector Friday morning. Conditions vary but include compact snow, slippery sections, ice and fog.

Police investigate six vehicle accident on Connector

Portion of the highway was closed as conditions caused multiple vehicle accident

Eastbound lanes of the Coquihalla connector were closed temporarily late yesterday after a six vehicle accident near Sunset Main Road.

West Kelowna RCMP are investigating after they received a report of the collision involving multiple vehicles on Highway 97C just before 4 p.m. yesterday.

Police say the collision involved six vehicles, and subsequently caused a temporary closure to the eastbound lanes of the freeway.

Weather and road conditions at the time are believed to be contributing factors in the crash, according to RCMP who said several vehicle occupants were transported off the mountain by emergency crews, while tow trucks worked to clear the lanes of the highway.

RCMP did not receive any reports of injuries at the scene.

This morning Drive BC is reporting compact snow and slippery sections, fog and black ice along portions of Highway 97C.

