Traffic is backed up on Blanshard Street due to a police incident at the Congregation Emanu-El, Conservative Jewish Synagogue. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

UPDATED: Man taken to hospital after barricading himself in Victoria synagogue

Children evacuated from daycare on site

Police say a man was taken to the hospital after barricading himself in a synagogue Monday morning.

A witness says an elderly man covered in blood was taken out of the building and put in an ambulance around noon.

The Victoria Police Department negotiated with a man barricaded on the second floor of the Congregation Emanu-El, Conservative Jewish Synagogue after police were called for a man “suffering from a mental health crisis” around 8:30 a.m. The Emergency Response Team was called in after the man made threats against police when they arrived, said Const. Matt Rutherford, VicPD spokesperson.

Rutherford said the man was apprehended under the mental health act and taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries. When asked if the man would face charges Rutherford said police are concerned for his welfare right now, but will go from there, although he did cause some mischief while in the building.

VicPD had portions of the roadway blocked as officers dealt with the incident near Blanshard Street and Pandora Avenue during the incident. Children were also evacuated from a daycare within the building.

According to police there is some damage in the building and the investigation is ongoing.

