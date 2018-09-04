Police search for Kelowna woman for attempted vehicle theft

Kelowna RCMP is once again turning to the general public for their help, as investigators look to further their investigation by identifying a person of interest in an alleged mischief and attempt theft from motor vehicle.

On Sept. 1, just before 7 a.m., RCMP responded to a report of an overnight attempt theft from a vehicle parked in the private laneway of a residence located in the 1000 block of Toovey Road, according to RCMP in a news release.

“According to video surveillance installed nearby, the incident occurred just before 5 a.m. earlier that morning,” said RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “The surveillance cameras captured the unknown female as she crept into the carport structure, that the Ford Explorer pickup truck was parked inside of and opened the seemingly unlocked driver’s side door.”

It is believed the woman rummaged through the vehicles interior before she allegedly stole an undisclosed amount of loose change from inside the vehicle, the release said.

The suspect whose face was partially obstructed by the collar of her jacket, is described as a Caucasian female, of slender build, with light brown or strawberry blonde hair, wearing a black jacket, a pair of blue jeans, a set of knee pads and a pair of bright pink shoes.

If you see any suspicious persons or activities near your vehicle or in your neighbourhood, you are encouraged to call your local police immediately. RCMP also ask that vehicle owners contact police as soon as they discover a break-in has been committed to their vehicle.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.

