Kelly Joy Zuchotzki. Image: RCMP.

Police search for missing Kelowna woman

Kelly Joy Zuchotzki was last seen on May 24

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing Kelowna resident.

Kelly Joy Zuchotzki was last seen on May 24.

RCMP is concerned for Zuchotzki’s health and well-being and friends and family report that it is out of character for her to be out of contact for this long.

Zuchotzki is described as:

  • Caucasian woman
  • 58-years-old
  • 5-feet tall
  • 115 pounds
  • brown eyes
  • brown hair

She was last seen wearing:

  • light grey jacket
  • jeans
  • blue runners

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kelly Joy Zuchotzki is urged to contact their local police, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

READ MORE: Kelowna trial date set for Penticton quadruple-homicide

READ MORE: Eight people arrested in Victoria homeless camp after enforcement order issued

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Missing woman

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan College hosts virtual info session on Tourism Management diploma program
Next story
Kelowna trial date set for Penticton quadruple-homicide

Just Posted

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission welcomes new executive director

Carmen Rempel will be starting in the position in June

Eco-friendly bus service seeks to add Kelowna to Osoyoos route

Bus would stop in Kelowna, West Kelowna, Peachland, Summerland, Penticton, Kaledan, Oliver, Osoyoos

Police search for missing Kelowna woman

Kelly Joy Zuchotzki was last seen on May 24

Kelowna trial date set for Penticton quadruple-homicide

John Brittain’s jury trial will commence on Oct 5, 2020 in Kelowna

Lake Country caregivers to receive support, counselling through pilot program

Access to the program can be found at the Lake Country Health Planning Society

‘Problem is people, bears are predictable,’ says Okanagan Conservation

Officers begging public to keep garbage inside and keep bears alive

Vancouver Island hasn’t seen a new homegrown case of COVID-19 in two weeks

Island’s low and steady transmission rate chalked up to several factors

COVID-19 Pets: What you need to know

An infograph from Cyberpets.com explains how to care for your pet during COVID-19

Eight people arrested in Victoria homeless camp after enforcement order issued

Those living in tents were given until May 20 to move indoors

Andrew Weaver says he was ready to defeat John Horgan government

Independent MLA blasts B.C. Greens over LNG opposition

44% fewer passengers flew on Canadian airlines in March 2020 than in 2019

COVID-19 pandemic has hit airlines hard as travel remains low

COLUMN: The gentle art of the disagreement

Differing opinions can work as a strength

Douglas fir trees in Salmon Arm face attack from bark beetle

Online pamphlet can help residents learn how to protect their trees

COLUMN: Books come back with curbside pickup

Okanagan Regional Library begins first phase of reopening process

Most Read