Police searching for answers after body is found in West Kelowna

The RCMP is suspecting no foul play in the death of a man in West Kelowna, but is searching for witnesses as the location where the body was found is believed not to be the location where the man died.

The RCMP General Investigation Section of the West Kelowna detachment is seeking witnesses as they continue their investigation, alongside the BC Coroners Service, into the sudden death of a man, according to the RCMP in a news release.

On June 24, just after 1:45 p.m. the West Kelowna RCMP responded to a report of a found body in a rural area a kilometre north of Bartley Road. Upon police attendance, the body of a man was located down an embankment.

While investigators believe that foul play was not a factor in the deceased male’s death, they do believe the area in which the deceased male was located is not where he died. The male has been identified as 52-year-old, Donald James Irvine, also known as Donald James Cove. Investigators have released his name and photograph to further the investigation.

The cause of death was not apparent and the West Kelowna General Investigation Section was brought in to investigate, the release said.

“Mr. Irvine was of no fixed address, and investigators are hoping to determine where he lived.” Cpl. Meghan Foster, of the West Kelowna RCMP, said. “Anyone who knew Mr. Irvine or saw him after 10 p.m. on June 22, 2018 is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online.

