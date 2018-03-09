Suspects paying with counterfeit bills - Credit: Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers

Police searching for counterfeit money suspects and bike thieves

Kelowna - If you have any information, call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers

Help solve crimes in Kelowna by identifying suspects to the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers.

Kelowna RCMP was notified when a man returned from a weekend away to find that his bicycle that had been secured in an underground parkade had been stolen.

Video surveillance showed an umbrella-carrying male entering the parkade on the 2100 block of Vasile Road at approximately 4:45 a.m. March 3.

He cut the lock on the bike and then returned to inspect the bike with another male wearing a rain jacket and a backpack at 8:10 a.m. The second male returned without the backpack at 8:41 a.m., removed the bike from the rack and walked out the back door with it. The stolen bike is a men’s white and black model 2414 Tarmac Elite Specialized 21 speed with a 61-inch frame and serial WSBC6040704271, said Crime Stoppers.

A couple paid for their meal with counterfeit bills at a fast food restaurant located on the 2300 block of Harvey Avenue. The business called RCMP March 3 when they realized a couple had paid for their meals with counterfeit US bills, said Crime Stoppers. An employee realized the bills were fraudulent and tried to catch the couple, who darted away. The suspects were the same two who had passed a counterfeit US $50 bill at a nearby liquor store February 23, said Crime Stoppers.

If you know anything about these crimes, or any other crime, call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit www.crimestoppers.net. Information will be kept confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2,000.

To report a typo, email:
edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Images of suspects stealing bike - Credit: Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers

Previous story
Ontario town could be a model for rural Okanagan health
Next story
An RCMP officer’s best friend

Just Posted

Okanagan RCMP working to quell concerns of school violence

Two Central Okanagan schools are the subject rumours of potential violence

Tourism offers chance to preserve Indigenous culture

Job opportunities reconnect Aboriginal youth to their cultural heritage

Police searching for counterfeit money suspects and bike thieves

Kelowna - If you have any information, call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers

UPDATE: Coquihalla re-opened, travel advisory issued

Snowfall warnings on Interior Highways

Tourism strategy embraces digital technology

Digital platform initiatives to reach out directly to tourists lauded at Kelowna conference

Your March 9 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Poster in B.C. schools about white privilege hits nerve with some parents

Schools in the Gold Trail District display posters of officials sharing experiences with racism

VIDEO: Inside look at B.C. biofuel facility that turns food to fuel

City of Surrey says project is a ‘milestone’ in municipal waste management

BCHL Today: Prince George and Powell River close to moving on

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Letter: Throw all politicians out

Kelowna letter-writer says he doesn’t trust anyone

Prince Rupert Grain cancels 350,000 tonnes of business

Average of 18-day wait time for grain vessels in Port of Prince Rupert on B.C.’s North Coast

VIDEO: Brenda Lucki to lead RCMP as force struggles with bullying, sexism

Trudeau confirms appointment of 31-year veteran Brenda Lucki as the Mounties’ new chief commissioner

Body discovered in Kamloops settling pond recovered

It is unknown how the body came to be in the pond or if foul play is suspected.

Most Read