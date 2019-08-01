Agustina Wulandari wants her 4-year-old daughter Samantha back home. Samantha was taken to Indonesia without consent by her father, Brent Erskine. She is with her maternal grandparents in Indonesia, but has autism and Wulandari is worried about her. Erskine is still unaccounted for, and there are worries he could return to Samantha to take her again. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

B.C. father charged with abduction of 4-year-old daughter; remains at large

Brent Erskine is charged with abducting his Four-year-old daughter, Samantha Wulandari, after a trip to Vancouver

The Victoria Police Department is looking for information on the whereabouts of Brent Erskine, who allegedly abducted his four-year-old daughter Samantha from Victoria to take her to Indonesia.

On June 30, Erskine took Samantha for vacation time based on an agreement with her mother Agustina Wulandari. The couple is separated and Wulandari has sole custody of Samantha. Erskine was allowed a one-week vacation to Vancouver. However, after communications changed between the parents Wulandari became worried.

On July 8 the Victoria Police Department was called and began an investigation with its major crime unit.

Investigators discovered that Samantha was in Indonesia with her maternal grandparents and that Erskine was last known to be in Singapore to obtain a visa.

Crown counsel approved criminal charges against Erskine on July 24.

READ ALSO: Mom thrilled after abducted Saanich toddler located in Europe three years later

Currently, his whereabouts are unknown, and Wulandari fears he may come back to her parents at any moment to retrieve Samantha. While Samantha is with family, Wulandari is worried for her daughter’s well-being because she has autism.

“She’s a bit difficult to handle because she needs me, and I miss her so much,” said Wulandari through tears. “I really want to hug her … She’s my blood, and heaven, she’s my blessing. I really, really want her to come back to me. I really miss my daughter.”

Efforts are underway to return Samantha to Canada, as well as track down Erskine, with Global Affairs Canada and Interpol.

Police are urging Erskine to seek out a Canadian embassy in order to turn himself in.

Anyone with information on Erskine’s whereabouts can contact the Victoria Police at 250-995-7654.

READ ALSO: Vancouver Island mom says she will go to court overseas to try to get daughter back

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook  

 

Brent Erskine is wanted for abducting his daughter, four-year-old Samantha Wulandari. (File contributed/VicPD)

Samantha Wulandari is four years old and has autism. Brent Erskine is wanted for abducted after it was discovered she was in Indonesia after he said he was taking her to Vancouver on June 30. (File contributed/VicPD)

Previous story
Scheer promises health transfer increases to premiers in anticipation of attacks
Next story
Car crashes into Kelowna building

Just Posted

Former West Kelowna teacher arrested again

Ryan Furman was charged with child luring, sexual exploitation and sexual assault

City of Kelowna continues growth of city’s bike lanes

Sutherland Ave. bike lanes officially open at the end of August and more are on the way

Kelowna drivers set to raid new speed cameras

The obvious parody event is taking jabs at both the cameras and the Area 51 raid of a similar name

Kelowna’s Spiers Road to close next week for safety improvements

Spiers Road will be closed between Hewlett Road and Saucier Road for approximately four weeks

Woman ordered to pay $106K after defrauding Central Okanagan Hospice Association

Susan Maureen Steen pleaded guilty to fraud over $5,000

Okanagan MLA’s urges the provincial government to step up forestry management

Forestry critic John Rustad says the forestry industry is in crisis

Police probe death threats targeting B.C. mayor, council

The threats were written in graffiti on large boards early Wednesday

Texting at work no reason to be fired: B.C. Tribunal

A Lumby dental assistant was fired for texting during a staff meeting

LETTER: Support shown for patio on Main Street in Summerland

Seasonal patio has been completed at bakery

One in four Canadians oppose same-sex marriage: poll

Mario Canseco, president of Research Co., said most support comes from Canadians of European Descent

Summerland senior golfers use par points system

Leagues compete each week throughout the season

B.C. father charged with abduction of 4-year-old daughter; remains at large

Brent Erskine is charged with abducting his Four-year-old daughter, Samantha Wulandari, after a trip to Vancouver

Public input sought on Sicamous-Armstrong rail trail

Planners of the Sicamous-Armstrong Rail Trail are turning to the public for input on the project

Experts alarmed after deer meat from diseased herd allowed into Canada’s food system

CWD was first detected in Canada in 1996, and has since spread across parts of Saskatchewan and Alberta

Most Read