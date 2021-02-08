Police searching for young runaways from Keremeos

Police throughout southern B.C. are looking for two young people who left Keremeos early this morning, Feb. 8.

According to Penticton RCMP media officer James Grandy, the youngsters left willingly and left notes for their families.

Mia Holmes is 12, and is believed to be travelling with 17-year-old Noah Charlie Mountain, according to Mia’s mother, Brianna Stewart.

“We just want everyone to keep their eyes out for them,” she told Black Press Media.“They willingly left together. We’re very concerned and we want them home safe. He’s an inexperienced driver and she’s only 12 years old. The roads are bad and he’s a very nervous new driver.”

Stewart stressed that her daughter was not kidnapped, and acknowledged the incident was well-planned.

She said the couple is travelling in a dark blue Nissan Maxima four-door, license plate number LC1 73M.

Follow Black Press for updates to this story.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:mailto:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com