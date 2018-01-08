Police seek additional victims of ‘suspicious circumstances’

Kelowna RCMP say two men tried to open the doors of a mini-van while it was moving

A report of a set of suspicious circumstances has prompted RCMP to appeal to the public for not only additional witnesses to a strange incident, but for others who may have been the victim of a similar incident, to come forward.

RCMP received a report of a set of suspicious circumstances which unfolded outside of 375 Hartman Road in the Rutland area of Kelowna on Sunday evening just minutes before 7 p.m. A Kelowna woman reported that two unknown males attempted to open the side doors of the Honda minivan she was driving as she exited the parking lot.

Police say although the vehicle the woman was driving belonged to an associate of hers, she stated that she did not recognize either of the men and added that it all happened so fast.

The two men who were both described as short, one wearing a black hoodie with white lettering on the backside and the other wearing a red hoodie, were last seen headed towards Rutland Senior Secondary School.

RCMP are seeking to further their investigation into this incident, stated Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. It is unclear at this point what the men’s intentions were, however it is fortunate that the vehicles doors were locked and the woman alone inside was not physically harmed, said O’Donaghey.

If you witnessed this incident or you were the victim of a similar incident in the Kelowna area, you are urged to come forward to speak with police. If you have any information that could aid investigators, you are asked to please call the Kelowna RCMP non-emergency line at 250-762-3300.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.