(File)

(File)

Police tase man allegedly trying to stab people with uncapped needle in Vancouver

Police said the man resisted arrest

A man has been arrested after Vancouver police allege he tried to poke people with an uncapped needle in the city’s Downtown Eastside on Saturday (March 6).

Police said they received a report just after noon on Saturday and found the alleged suspect running intro traffic with the uncapped needle still in hand. Police said he did not follow directions and a struggle began.

The needle fell to the ground during the struggle but police said the man kept trying to grab it, leading to officers tasing him. The man was taken into custody, where police discovered he had outstanding warrants.

READ MORE: Hosts charged, attendees facing COVID fines after Vancouver police bust party at condo

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

VancouverVancouver police

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sudden death at West Kelowna campground prompts police investigation
Next story
Royal response fails to end anger over Meghan racism claims

Just Posted

Naloxone, pictured above, may not be effective against overdoses caused by the drugs currently circulating in Interior Health. (Jenna Hauck - file)
Dangerous drug alert issued for entire Interior Health region

The drugs contain benzodiazepines which are not affected by naloxone

West Kelowna RCMP are investigating a woman’s sudden death. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News staff)
Sudden death at West Kelowna campground prompts police investigation

West Kelowna RCMP said they received a report of a deceased woman on March 9

Interior Health confirmed a COVID-19 exposure at Okanagan Mission Secondary. (Google Maps)
COVID-19 exposure at Kelowna high school

Interior Health confirmed the exposure at Okanagan Mission Secondary

Kelowna Law Courts. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Vernon teacher on trial in Kelowna for decades-old sex crimes against minors

Anoop Singh Klair charged with several sex crimes alleged to have been committed in Vernon between late-1999 and 2003

A vial of some of the first 500,000 of the two million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses that Canada has secured through a deal with the Serum Institute of India in partnership with Verity Pharma at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio
36 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Fourteen people are currently hospitalized with the virus, six of whom are in intensive care

B.C.’s vaccine rollout has struggled with a massive surge of phone calls, with public health officials asking everyone to be patient and observe the schedule for making appointments by age group. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
COVID-19 variant cases climb in B.C. as vaccinations continue

182 cases of variant strains among 550 new cases diagnosed

B.C. scientists have discovered that death cap mushrooms have learned to live off the roots of Garry oak trees. This means the mushroom has adapted, spread itself farther, and can now also be found anywhere Garry oaks grow. (Adolf and Oluna Ceska photo)
Death cap mushroom evolves to survive off B.C. native tree species

Notoriously poisonous mushroom can now be found near the base of Garry oak trees

Because of the illegal introduction of largemouth bass, Garnet Lake in Summerland will be closed to fishing beginning April 1, 2021. (Summerland Review file photo)
Garnet Lake closed to fishing as of April 1

Province announces closure after largemouth bass illegally introduced into lake near Summerland

Greg Hopf (left) and Darryl Sangster are co-owners of the new Skedaddle Humane Wildlife Control franchise in Kelowna. (Contributed)
Straight from DeHart

Skedaddle offers humane wildlife control options

Robin Konjer and Landon Zabolotniuk’s startup business, Multiply Coffee, supplies Vernon-area shops with coffee roasted fresh, using a zero-emission roaster. (Contributed)
Expert roaster plus ‘numbers guy’ equals early success for Okanagan coffee company

Adding a zero-emission roaster to the equation, Vernon’s Multiply Coffee supplies local shops with environmentally friendly coffee

The Ministry of Health announced on March 9 that there would be a new urgent and primary care centre operating on Martin Street starting March 31. The facility will be an expansion to the existing Martin Street Outreach Centre. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Penticton primary care a ‘model for the province’ says Minister Dix

The Martin Street urgent care centre and Ponderosa clinic are key parts of that model

Southern resident orca calf J58, born to mother J41 in September 2020, is confirmed to be a female. (Photo by Jeanne Hyde/Center for Whale Research)
It’s a girl: Gender revealed of second orca calf born to J Pod last fall

Six-month-old southern resident orca J58 photographed from shore March 6

Housing isn’t being built fast enough to quell Salmon Arm’s current hot real estate market in which realtors are seeing an increasing number of homes for sale receive multiple bids, often with few or any subject-to clauses. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm experiencing ‘unprecedented’ sellers’ housing market

Realtors seeing homeowners receive several bids, homes selling for more than asking price

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read