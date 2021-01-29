Police want answers after van hits Kelowna woman, drives off

Police are seeking answers after a van struck a pedestrian in Kelowna and drove off.

According to Kelowna RCMP, on Jan. 24, a Kelowna woman was walking through a parking lot on the northeast corner of Enterprise Way and Powick Road when she was struck by an older white commercial van. It left the scene without stopping.

Police describe the driver as a man in his mid-twenties with a clean-shaven face and medium complexion.

The 52-year-old woman that was struck suffered minor injuries. RCMP stated it is “extremely fortunate” the pedestrian was not more seriously injured.

RCMP are now looking for anyone who witnessed this incident to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at Crimestoppers.net.

Crime