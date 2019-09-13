Police warn against ‘vigilantism’ as Scotch Creek plans anti-crime meeting

Residents have expressed concern about squatters in a vacant rural home on the edge of Scotch Creek

Residents in the usually quiet community of Scotch Creek, B.C., have organized a community meeting to discuss an escalating crime problem, while RCMP warn residents against vigilantism.

The meeting on Saturday comes a week after apparent gunfire during a confrontation at an area home, and just days after an arson fire in the same location.

Residents have already expressed concern about squatters in a vacant rural home on the edge of Scotch Creek, about 80 kilometres east of Kamloops.

Jay Simpson, an area director for the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, says there has also been a recent spike in crime around the town.

READ MORE: Arson suspected at Scotch Creek residence where shots fired days prior

RCMP say residents went to a home last weekend to confront its occupants about stolen property and what sounded like a gunshot was heard from inside, and days later a deliberately set fire damaged the home.

Chase RCMP Cpl. Scott Linklater said in a statement that they do not condone vigilantism and recommend the public leave investigations to the police.

Simpson says these sorts of issues are not unique to Scotch Creek, but crime is now affecting residents “on a daily basis,” and everyone has responsibility for alerting the authorities while looking out for neighbours and friends. (CHNL, CFJC)

The Canadian Press

