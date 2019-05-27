(Black Press file photo): IIO investigating incident in Kelowna

Police watchdog investigates officer involved crash in Okanagan

The Independent Investigations Office is currently in Kelowna

A collision between an off-duty police officer and a cyclist in Kelowna, is now being investigated by the Independent Investigations Office (IIO).

The incident happened about 3:30 a.m. May 25 on Harvey Avenue.

The man on the bike was taken to t to Kelowna General Hospital, where it was determined he had suffered serious injuries.

The IIO is asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact the IIO witness line at 1-855-446-8477.

READ MORE: High risk take down in Kelowna ends in two arrests

READ MORE: Vehicle fire in Lake Country suspected as arson

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Petition pushes to keep overdose prevention site out of Okanagan city’s downtown
Next story
Free puppies: Canadian woman issues warning about cruel and unusual scam

Just Posted

Police watchdog investigates crash between Kelowna cop and cyclist

The Independent Investigations Office is currently in Kelowna

High risk take down in Kelowna ends in two arrests

Two Alberta men face criminal charges for evading police in stolen truck

Man allegedly takes sneaky photos of woman in Lake Country

Lake Country RCMP look for man driving a charcoal grey SUV

Trial dates set for Surrey man charged in 2018 Kelowna killing

Dates for Tejwant Danjou’s Crown pre-trial and trial by jury were set on May 27

Vehicle fire in Lake Country suspected as arson

The vehicle was discovered on fire Sunday morning in a driveway of a home

B.C. to be the ‘king of heat’ this summer: meteorologist

Higher wildfire and drought risks will come as a result of the heat

LIVE UPDATES: Trial begins for man charged in death of Abbotsford police officer

Oscar Arfmann faces first-degree murder for death of Abbotsford Police Const. John Davidson

VIDEO: Sister of accused is third charged in torched SUV death of B.C. teen

Harjot Singh Deo faces second degree murder charge in 2017 death

Facebook, Microsoft sign onto Canada’s declaration on electoral integrity

This includes removing phoney social-media accounts and fake content

Monty Python’s Spamalot set for Okanagan stage

Big Apple Productions raises silliness to an art form

Wilson-Raybould and Philpott to run as Independents in fall election campaign

They believe they were shuffled out of Liberal caucus because she would not interfere with SNC-Lavalin

Police watchdog investigates crash officer involved crash in Okanagan

The Independent Investigations Office is currently in Kelowna

Petition pushes to keep overdose prevention site out of Okanagan city’s downtown

More than 300 business owners and residents say no to Interior Health plan

Free puppies: Canadian woman issues warning about cruel and unusual scam

Police say there’s little they can do about the scam

Most Read