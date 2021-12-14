The Independent Investigations Office of BC is investigating an incident involving the Revelstoke RCMP. (Black Press-file photo)

The Independent Investigations Office of BC is investigating an incident involving the Revelstoke RCMP. (Black Press-file photo)

Police watchdog investigating incident in Revelstoke

A man was injured on Dec. 13

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating an incident that occurred in Revelstoke.

On Dec. 13, at around midnight, a Revelstoke RCMP officer observed a man, with no helmet, operating a snowmobile on Victoria Rd.

Reportedly, the man sped away, turning onto a one-way street.

The officer followed and found the snowmobile, which appeared to have collided with a parked commercial vehicle.

The operator was located a short distance away, suffering from injuries. He was transported to hospital by ambulance.

The IIO will be investigating the incident and actions of the police officer.

The IIO is a civilian-led police oversight agency responsible for conducting investigations of serious harm that may have been the result or the actions, or inaction, of a police officer, whether on or off duty.

READ MORE: City of Revelstoke to reworks plans for short-term rental regulations

READ MORE: Canada, U.S. conclude latest round of Columbia River Treaty negotiations

Sign up for the Revelstoke Review’s daily newsletter.

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMPRevelstoke

Previous story
Freeland budgets billions more for testing, treatments and vaccines in fall update
Next story
‘Unacceptable:’ B.C. attorney general responds after premier, ministers hung in effigy

Just Posted

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue attended its 100th call of 2021 on Dec. 14. (File photo)
Central Okanagan Search and Rescue responds to 100th call of 2021

The City of Kelowna’s vaccination mandate for its employees came into effect on Dec. 14, 2021. (File photo)
Vaccine mandate for City of Kelowna employees now in effect

George Harrison and Diamond Campbell enjoy a Christmas meal at the fifth annual Festive Street Lunch at All Saints' Anglican Church Saturday. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Vernon charities serve seasonal meals for less fortunate

A sedan crashed into a traffic light on Springfield Road after being impacted on the passenger side. (Jen Zielinski/Capital News)
Sedan crashes into traffic light on Springfield Road