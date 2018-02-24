Police watchdog probes B.C. man’s taser death in alleged parental child abduction

Independent Investigations Office called in after one male dies

  • Feb. 24, 2018 9:24 a.m.
  • News

The Independent Investigations Office has been called in to investigate after a man died in a police-involved incident involving a taser.

According to police, Chilliwack RCMP responded to reports of a possible parental child abduction in the area of Vedder Road and Wells Road just after 2 p.m.

A father, having a supervised visit with his child, allegedly attempted to flee on foot with the child, police said.

Police quickly located the man and child. However, when the man resisted arrest police used a taser and the male went into medical distress.

Officers began and continued resuscitation efforts until ambulance personnel arrived and assumed resuscitation efforts. The man was transported to a Chilliwack hospital but was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

The child was physically unharmed and reunited with its mother at the scene.

The Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia has been contacted by police and it is now investigating to see if there is any link between police action and the man’s death.

Anyone who witnessed this incident is asked to contact the IIO BC at 1-855-446-8477.

Previous story
Children’s festival features return of popular magician
Next story
Lake Country budget approved

Just Posted

Heat women advance to Canada West semis

A convincing win in two straight this weekend has Kelowna’s UBCO Heat volleyball team moving on

Kelowna firefighters purchase therapy equipment for kids

The Kelowna Professional Firefighters Charitable Society members have emotional day

Kelowna’s community calendar

A listing of recent events at the Kelowna Capital News online community calendar

Hodge: Winter Olympics provides must see TV

Kelowna columnist Charlie Hodge on the Olympics in PyeongChang

Your Saturday story catch-up

Every Saturday, read our popular stories from the week

President praises nearly 1,800 volunteers at B.C. Games

Ashley Wadhwani sits down with the Kamloops 2018 B.C. Winter Games President Niki Remesz

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Original B.C. Games participant-turned-sensei officiating 39 years later

Langley judo sensei was a competitor at the inaugural B.C. Winter Games 40 years ago

Snowfall warning, travel advisory in effect for Coquihalla

Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt to receive 10 to 20 cm of snow Sunday

That’s a wrap: Day 2 of B.C. Games ends with multiple ties in gold, bronze

Vancouver-Coastal Zone 5 continues to lead, so far earning 25 gold, 32 silver and 25 bronze

Police watchdog probes B.C. man’s taser death in alleged parental child abduction

Independent Investigations Office called in after one male dies

Letter: Bravo, Kelowna Community Theatre

Kelowna letter-writer says they were treated first class at the community theatre

PHOTOS: Harnessing diverse abilities on the court at the B.C. Games

Basketball is one of two Special Olympics events at the B.C. Winter Games in Kamloops

B.C. VIEWS: Our not-so-New Democrats don’t rock the boat

Finance Minister Carole James takes the wheel, steers similar course

Most Read