Kelowna athletic therapist Jeff Thorburn (second from left) at the Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea. -Image: Contributed

Every Saturday, the Capital News and Lake Country Calendar will highlight popular stories from the week.

1. Heavy snowfall warnings continue throughout the Okanagan. Expect snow and more snow in your weekend forecast. Numerous accidents have also been reported around Kelowna Saturday.

2. Blaine Gaffney, a veteran reporter at Global News Okanagan, has not been laid off.

Gaffney received his layoff notice due to a miscommunication. Global News cut nearly 80 media jobs in Canada.

3. The wife of Vernon trucking magnate David Chambers is missing in Mexico.

Gloria Anne Miller was last seen Thursday morning diving near Puerto Vallarta.

Family members have flown to Mexico to help with a search for Miller.

4. A Lake Country pool and fitness centre study is back on the table for 2019.

After council’s initial rejection of a $50,000 study to see if a pool in the district would be possible, staff recommended to move the study to the 2019 financial budget, said Mayor James Baker.

“Staff talked to individual councillors and said ‘look, there’s a lot of people who’d like to see something happening so we should at least put it in for the 2019 budget,’” he said.

5. Four times during his career, Kelowna’s Jeff Thorburn has donned his country’s colours at an international sporting event.

With all due respect to the people and teams involved the first three times, it’s likely nothing will match what the 43-year-old athletic therapist is experiencing this month in PyeongChang, South Korea.

Thorburn is one of two athletic therapists working on the staff of the Canadian men’s hockey team at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games.

