Kelowna athletic therapist Jeff Thorburn (second from left) at the Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea. -Image: Contributed

Popular stories from the week

Every Saturday, the Capital News highlights popular stories from the week

Every Saturday, the Capital News and Lake Country Calendar will highlight popular stories from the week.

1. Heavy snowfall warnings continue throughout the Okanagan. Expect snow and more snow in your weekend forecast. Numerous accidents have also been reported around Kelowna Saturday.

2. Blaine Gaffney, a veteran reporter at Global News Okanagan, has not been laid off.

Gaffney received his layoff notice due to a miscommunication. Global News cut nearly 80 media jobs in Canada.

3. The wife of Vernon trucking magnate David Chambers is missing in Mexico.

Gloria Anne Miller was last seen Thursday morning diving near Puerto Vallarta.

Family members have flown to Mexico to help with a search for Miller.

4. A Lake Country pool and fitness centre study is back on the table for 2019.

After council’s initial rejection of a $50,000 study to see if a pool in the district would be possible, staff recommended to move the study to the 2019 financial budget, said Mayor James Baker.

“Staff talked to individual councillors and said ‘look, there’s a lot of people who’d like to see something happening so we should at least put it in for the 2019 budget,’” he said.

5. Four times during his career, Kelowna’s Jeff Thorburn has donned his country’s colours at an international sporting event.

With all due respect to the people and teams involved the first three times, it’s likely nothing will match what the 43-year-old athletic therapist is experiencing this month in PyeongChang, South Korea.

Thorburn is one of two athletic therapists working on the staff of the Canadian men’s hockey team at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Mining led to mass production, says UBCO prof
Next story
B.C. man brings dog to court as ‘best witness’

Just Posted

Popular stories from the week

Every Saturday, the Capital News highlights popular stories from the week

Mining led to mass production, says UBCO prof

Without destructive mining, mass production and consumption would not be possible

Grease fire contained in West Kelowna

Crews responded at 11:40 a.m. this morning

Veteran reporter to stay at Global Okanagan

Blaine Gaffney was given a layoff notice after a miscommunication

Updated: Slippery roads cause accidents in Kelowna

A vehicle is down a 15-foot embankment off of Dilworth Drive

What’s happening

Check out what is happening this weekend in the Okanagan-Shuswap.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Vancouver artist’s cartoon of Florida school shooting resonates

Cartoon shows football coach, one of the victims, meeting others killed in school shootings

Trudeau family arrives in India for state visit

Seven-day visit includes meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Military seeks DNA experts to help ID missing war dead

Federal program recovers, identifies and arranges burials for Canada’s nearly 28,000 missing war dead

Ski Patrol and SAR search for missing skier

Man’s truck found in Revelstoke Mountain Resort’s parking lot covered in ‘several days’ snow’

B.C. man brings dog to court as ‘best witness’

Man is defending himself on charges of uttering threats, possessing weapon for dangerous purposes

B.C. files new legal action against TransMountain pipeline

Province tries to uphold City of Burnaby bylaws, provoking Alberta

BCHL Today: Powell River stuns Vernon and BCHL grads lead Team Canada

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Most Read