Highway 6 east of Lumby between McInnes Road and Rawlings Lake Road is closed at this time due to vehicle incident. Detour is available. Update scheduled for 11:30 a.m. (Google Maps)

UPDATE: Logging truck spill on Okanagan highway cleared

Accident happened on Highway 6 a few kilometres east of the Village of Lumby

A logging truck spill between Lumby and Cherryville has been cleared.

The incident, which occurred Monday morning, was cleared by 2 p.m.

……………………….

DriveBC is reporting Highway 6 east of Lumby between McInnes Road and Rawlings Lake Road is closed in both directions because of a vehicle incident.

A detour is in effect and an update is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.

On its Facebook page, Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP said a logging truck had flipped onto its side and spilled its load on Highway 6 and that emergency crews were on scene.

Police advised people to avoid the area if possible to allow the crews to work, and that no serious injuries were reported at the time.


