Emergency crews conduct CPR on unresponsive person in Okanagan Lake

West Kelowna emergency crews are on scene at the shores of Jubilee Mobile Home Park

UPDATE: 3:49 p.m.

Emergency crews are reportedly conducting CPR on the person who was discovered floating in Okanagan Lake, Thursday afternoon.

It’s unclear the current state of the individual. It is also not known if the person is a woman or a man, their age is also unknown.

There are reports of a possible drowning in Okanagan Lake, off the shores of West Kelowna.

Emergency crews responded to the call of a person floating in the lake at about 2:40 p.m. Thursday.

Witnesses on scene say a person was found unresponsive in the water near the Jubilee Mobile Home Park, off Boucherie Road.

RCMP, BC Ambulance and the West Kelowna firefighters are currently on scene investigating.

