People sit at the Ryerson University campus in Toronto, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Post-secondary students are paying the same or more tuition compared to last year, including fees for inaccessible facilities as many take classes online. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Post-secondary students paying for inaccessible services as they study online

Canadian Federation of Students says the fees are an added burden on young people

The Canadian Federation of Students is crying foul over fees post-secondary institutions are charging for services and facilities students can’t use.

With classes having moved online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many students aren’t on campuses to visit libraries and athletic centres, if they’re even open.

The federation’s deputy chairperson Nicole Brayiannis says the fees are an added burden on young people who have been left behind throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

The federation is calling on the federal government to provide immediate financial support for post-secondary students.

Universities Canada spokeswoman Brenna Baggs says universities need to be well-resourced to sustain their long-term ability to serve and educate students.

Baggs says the hope is that facilities and services are going to be up and running again in the next semester or the year after.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusEducation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Conservation groups blast province for logging in caribou habitat near Revelstoke
Next story
B.C. driver charged for allegedly speeding while sleeping in Tesla on Alberta highway

Just Posted

UBCO celebrates 15th year by highlighting alumni artworks

Former fine arts students are to show their work at the Kelowna Art Gallery

Cover up your trash, keep bears out: Regional District of Central Okanagan

There have been several bear sightings in South East Kelowna, West Kelowna and Peachland

Little White Mountain wildfire remains at 15 hectares

The lightning-caused fire is currently considered ‘out of control’

Kelowna RCMP urge care as theft from vehicles continue

Police said a majority of the thefts have been reported in the downtown core

Man pleads guilty to robbing four Kelowna gas stations in 24 hours

Kyle Watts-Watling pleaded guilty to robbing four Rutland gas stations in 2019

Record-breaking 165 new COVID-19 cases diagnosed in B.C. in 24-hour period

Fifty-seven people are in hospital battling the novel coronavirus

Rail traffic starts moving after 60-car derailment near Hope

Clean up effort ongoing after 60 cars carrying potash crashed along a rail bridge

Spoon-wielding man draws police presence in Penticton

Police say no one was harmed during the incident

March to protect old growth, stop industrial logging coming to B.C. Legislature

Organizers say they want to give frontline communities a bigger say in nearby logging

B.C. releases details of $1.5B economic recovery plan, $660M in business tax incentives

Economic plan includes support for employers, as well as training for workers

B.C. driver charged for allegedly speeding while sleeping in Tesla on Alberta highway

Incident took place in July

‘Not criminally responsible’ hearing slated for man convicted of Abbotsford school stabbing

Gabriel Klein was found guilty in March of killing Letisha Reimer, 13, in 2016

British Columbians disheartened by Nanaimo Bar mislabel of ‘Canadian Chocolate Bar’

BuzzFeed Canada has since apologized

EDITORIAL: A pandemic continues

Measures to control the spread of COVID-19 were introduced six months ago

Most Read