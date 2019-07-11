The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce hosted a Business in Cannabis 2.0 luncheon on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Starbuds marketing director Dan Winer (second from left) discussed the things that are and are not working since the legalization of marijuana in October 17, 2018, and on July 10, he learned Starbuds has received the provincial go-ahead to open in Lake Country. (Caitlin Clow - Kelowna Capital News)

Pot shop in Lake Country to open this month

Starbuds to open in July after getting provincial go-ahead

Lake Country’s first pot shop has been given the provincial seal of approval and now it is getting ready to open its doors to the public.

The District of Lake Country first approved Starbuds in December 2018 and after a long wait, it could open its doors in as early as a few weeks.

The company’s director of marketing Daniel Winer said he learned the province approved the business licence on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Lake Country looking to be home of first legal pot shop in Okanagan

“We’re pretty beside ourselves,” he said. “This is a happy Wednesday for Kelowna-area.”

Only the day before, Winer tweeted that it has been 259 days and Kelowna and Lake Country “still don’t have a store.”

“Having the access is such a hugely important thing,” he said.

Starbuds has a few to-dos before they can open its doors to the public, including staff training, product ordering and receiving a final inspection.

READ MORE: Pot industry requires ‘a lot of work’: Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer

READ MORE: West Kelowna pot shops shipped off for provincial licences

“It’s absolutely incredible,” Winer said. “It’s one thing to open cannabis stores, but to open one in the Okanagan is super exciting for us.”

A grand-opening event will be planned to celebrate the newest retail cannabis store.

Spiritleaf, the first licensed pot shop in the Okanagan, opened its doors in Vernon on Canada Day.

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ex-BCTF president asks judge to dismiss anti-SOGI trustee’s defamation suit
Next story
35 injured after Vancouver-to-Australia flight makes emergency landing in Hawaii

Just Posted

Reconsidering McCurdy is ‘not straight forward,’ city clerk says

Supportive housing project in Rutland could be brought back to council, but will it?

Two-vehicle accident blocks traffic in Kelowna

Clement Avenue and Ellis Street blocked off as first responder work to clear scene

Pot shop in Lake Country to open this month

Starbuds to open in July after getting provincial go-ahead

Bear spotted on Mt. Boucherie in West Kelowna

A black bear sighting was reported by multiple hikers Thursday

OGO e-scooters zooming into Kelowna streets

The electric scooter rideshare program will be launched July 12

7-Eleven gives free brain-freezes to celebrate 50 years

People lined up at a 7-Eleven in Penticton for a free slurpee

South Okanagan RCMP detachment busiest in B.C.

Penticton RCMP officers are dealing with the highest criminal case burden in the province

B.C. family sees financial and emotional toll in childhood cancer treatment

Mother of three-year-old Ella discovered EI only allows for 35 weeks despite two years of chemo

Mixed Martial Arts back in the Okanagan ring

Aptly titled XFC “Unbanned”, 22 fights are scheduled to take place Saturday, Aug. 24

B.C. Court of Appeal deems Victoria plastic bag ban bylaw invalid

Appeal Court Justice sides with plastic bag industry

Ex-BCTF president asks judge to dismiss anti-SOGI trustee’s defamation suit

First test of what’s known as anti-SLAPP legislation in B.C.

Albino sturgeon with freakishly large nostrils reeled in from Fraser River

Same large sturgeon was caught and tagged in same spot near Yale two years ago

Groundwater well licensing workshops offered in Okanagan

All non-domestic groundwater users must have a licence by March 2022

Workshop helps Okanagan caregivers explore grief and loss

Dementia Dialogues session July 16

Most Read