Power knocked out for 1,700 Lake Country residents

Hundreds of Lake Country residents are without power this morning.
BC Hydro reports that crews are on scene to work to restore the outage, which was sparked around 8:30 a.m. affecting 1,700 customers.
Crews are on their way to an outage affecting 1,700 customers in #LakeCountry. They hope to arrive on site by 8:35 a.m. and will share updates here: https://t.co/UclF4lqE1x pic.twitter.com/3e6Zsa2kY7
— BC Hydro (@bchydro) May 25, 2020
Updates will be provided as they become available.
