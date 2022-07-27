Planned power outage for the north side of Chilliwack set for midnight to 6 a.m. on June 10, 2022. (BC Hydro)

UPDATE: Power restored for thousands in Vernon

Faulty substation during heat wave

Lights are back on for most of the city.

More than 16,000 properties were without power Wednesday evening according to BC Hydro outage map.

The cause is believed to be due to a faulty substation.

Meanwhile temperatures remain hot and many were without air conditioning to cool off.

The Morning Star press is also out of power, meaning the paper will be late getting to doorsteps depending on when crews can restore the outage.

Power was out since 7 p.m. but a crew restored the situation quickly for most residents.

READ MORE: Beat the heat at Vernon cooling centres

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Previous story
B.C. firefighters respond after technician trapped behind church organ

Just Posted

West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
We’re not out of the woods yet, says West Kelowna Fire Chief

Sheila Malcolmson, the B.C. Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, speaks at an event in Kamloops on Wednesday afternoon. Photo courtesy Sheila Malcolmson Twitter feed.
New substance use treatment beds coming to Interior Health communities

(Photo - @reganrant/Twitter)
Bartel behind the mic for 23rd season with Kelowna Rockets

(Photo - @okanagandreamrally/Instagram)
Dream Rally races through Okanagan after two-year pit stop