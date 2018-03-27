Power out for thousands in West Kelowna

BC Hydro is responding to the power outage in West Kelowna

More than 5,000 BC Hydro customers in West Kelowna are without power this afternoon.

BC Hydro says it is responding to an outage affecting some 5,100 hydro customers in West Kelowna.

We'll be responding to an outage affecting 5100 customers in #WestKelowna. Latest info will be available on our mobile site once crews arrive: https://t.co/wAJQCKDDrR pic.twitter.com/xLi8wKG9ev — BC Hydro (@bchydro) March 28, 2018

Crews have been dispatched to the area to deal with the situation.

High winds in the area have been reported with one report of a tree falling on a power pole. The cause of the outage has not yet been determined, but the power went out at 4:26 p.m. this afternoon in the area north of Boucherie Road and south-west of Westside Road.

A tree fell and hit a power pole on Shannon Lake Road Tuesday afternoon. - Image: David Ogilvie