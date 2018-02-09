Power out to more than 3,000 in West Kelowna

A car accident sheered a power pole and Hydro crews are on scene working on the outage

Power is out to 3,300 people in West Kelowna.

A car accident this afternoon took out a power pole on Boucherie Road and power has been out for several hours with crews on scene working on restoring it.

Crews will be heading to an outage affecting 3,300 customers in #WestKelowna. They'll share updates here: https://t.co/f3HdFsvcCx pic.twitter.com/kNuuWMr0BS — BC Hydro (@bchydro) February 9, 2018

The power has been off since 1:44 p.m. and Hydro’s web site says it’s estimated to be back on at 11:59 p.m. tonight.

As of 6 p.m., Boucherie road remained closed between Mission Hill and Green Bay road

A witness on the scene told the Capital News the driver of a van was located down a hill off of the road.

There are no further details. Ambulance and police were on scene.

