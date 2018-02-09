Power is out to 3,300 people in West Kelowna.

Power out to more than 3,000 in West Kelowna

A car accident sheered a power pole and Hydro crews are on scene working on the outage

Power is out to 3,300 BC Hydro customers in West Kelowna.

A car accident this afternoon took out a power pole on Boucherie Road and power has been out for several hours with crews on scene working on restoring it.

The power has been off since 1:44 p.m. and Hydro’s web site says it’s estimated to be back on at 11:59 p.m. tonight.

As of 6 p.m., Boucherie road remained closed between Mission Hill and Green Bay road

A witness on the scene told the Capital News the driver of a van was located down a hill off of the road.

There are no further details. Ambulance and police were on scene.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

The accident on Boucherie Road. - Image: David Ogilvie

Boucherie Road closed as of 6 p.m. - Image: David Ogilvie

Previous story
Avalanche shuts down Trans-Canada Highway east of Revelstoke
Next story
B.C. solicitor general pays Okanagan jail a visit

Just Posted

Power out to more than 3,000 in West Kelowna

A car accident sheered a power pole and Hydro crews are on scene working on the outage

B.C. Green leader supports Premier Horgan’s pipeline stance

Andrew Weaver calls the Alberta premier’s B.C. wine ban response “petty”

Feature Friday: Wine war puts Okanagan vintners in a tough position

Notley’s actions derided, called ‘childish, foolish’

Wilkinson wades into war of words over wine

New Liberal leader blames B.C. premier for starting trade fight with Alberta

Family Day switch has opposition

Big White executive vice-president felt it would hurt tourism

Vancouver’s Olympic Cauldron lit to honour Canadian athletes in PyeongChang

Olympic medallist and Mission native Brent Hayden helped light the cauldron

B.C. solicitor general pays Okanagan jail a visit

Mike Farnworth said bolstering staffing at the jail, and other jails, is one of his priorities

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Avalanche shuts down Trans-Canada Highway east of Revelstoke

Estimated time of opening is 10 p.m.: DriveBC

SAY WHAT? Readers weigh in on change to B.C. Family Day

The stat holiday will fall on the third Monday of February, starting next year

Federal Tories eye 2019 election

Choice in 2019 will come down to Canada being free or unfree in future: Scheer

VIDEO: Avalanche triggered near Lanark Snowshed

Avalanche control continues on Trans-Canada Highway

B.C. firefighters save dog from house fire

The animal was carried from the home and given an oxygen mask

Nick Lang’s Story: The tragic and preventable death of a teen in government care

Chilliwack parents drop lawsuit against provincial government to focus on making positive changes

Most Read