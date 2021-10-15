(FortisBC photo)

(FortisBC photo)

Power outage affects over 1,300 Kelowna properties

No estimated time for power to be restored

More than 1,300 Kelowna homes and businesses are in the dark due to a FortisBC outage on Friday afternoon.

The utility’s outage map shows the outage affecting 1,337 customers between Spall Road and Gordon Drive, south of Clement Avenue and north of Harvey Avenue.

The cause of the outage is unknown and there is currently no estimated time for the power to be restored.

Crews are headed to see what caused the outage and restore power.

READ MORE: B.C. reports 13 more COVID-19 deaths, 667 new cases Friday

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KelownaOkanaganpower outages

Previous story
New Brunswick government employees ordered to stop making Indigenous acknowledgments
Next story
COVID-19 exposures at Vernon’s Catholic and Christian schools

Just Posted

(FortisBC photo)
Power outage affects over 1,300 Kelowna properties

(Contributed/Zumper)
Kelowna’s rental rates 4th highest among Canadian cities

Repairs to the Whiteman Bridge will close Westside Road daily from Oct. 18 to Nov. 4. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Westside Road closure to cause delays between Vernon and Kelowna

A concept rendering of the 13-storey building proposed at 350 Doyle Avenue. (City of Kelowna)
Council to look at 13-storey building planned for old Kelowna RCMP precinct