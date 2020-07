The power will not be restored until noon, according to BC Hydro

More than 200 West Kelowna BC Hydro customers are in the dark Thursday morning.

The power has been off since just before 7 a.m.

According to BC Hydro the outage was caused by a faulty cable. The area affected is near Brown Road and Ingram Road.

The estimated time of power to be restored is noon.

