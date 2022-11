The power has been out since 10:15 a.m.

294 people are without power in Westbank (Photo - Google Maps)

Just under 300 BCHydro customers are without power in Westside.

The customers affected range from up Bear Lake Main Road to Westside Road in West Kelowna. Power has been off since 10:15 a.m.

The cause of the outage is under investigation. Crews have been assigned.

