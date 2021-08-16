The White Rock Lake wildfire has knocked out power to thousands on Westside Road. (BC Hydro outage map)

Power temporarily out at Vernon wildfire evacuation centre

Fire knocks out power to more than 3,000 Westside homes

A power outage left some wildfire evacuees in the dark Monday morning.

The emergency operations centre at the Vernon Recreation Complex was temporarily without power Monday, Aug. 16.

BC Hydro reported the power was out since 9:17 a.m. in the 3200-3500 block of of 34th and 35th Avenues. The rec centre is within that area and is where many of those evacuated due to the White Rock Lake wildfire are going to register. But officials confirmed that power was back on by 10:30 a.m.

The cause of the outage, which affected 12 addresses, is under investigation.

Power has also been out since 11:15 p.m. Sunday, on Westside due to the fire. The blaze has knocked out power to 1,562 homes north of Smith Road and another 1,607 homes south of Whiteman’s Creek Road since 11:53 Sunday evening.

Everyone who has been placed under evacuation order is asked to register online with the province at ess.gov.bc.ca, whether they require service referrals or not.

“If they do require service referrals, starting the registration process online helps speed up the process at the reception centre,” EOC information officer Christy Poirier said.

