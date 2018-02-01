Premier to visit Lake Country

Premier John Horgan is taking a trip to Lake Country.

The premier will be visiting Davidson Road Elementary today for “an announcement about making life better for students and families in Lake Country,” said a press release.

Although the release does not give details on the topic, Lake Country schools are operating at full capacity and the school district has been pushing for a new middle school.

New catchment boundaries were drawn last September, which adjusted the Woodsdale corridor to Oyama, the southeast corner of Winfield to Greer, which took pressure off of Davidson Road Elementary.

With the Supreme Court ruling, new spaces have also been created to adjust for smaller class sizes.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.