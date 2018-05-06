Pretty in pink prank turns charitable

West Kelowna realtor makes light of a recent addition to his billboard

You may have noticed something a little peculiar on your Saturday drive through West Kelowna.

Jody Miller’s RE/MAX billboard was given a bright pink tutu last week and now he has decided to take a cue from the pranksters.

Related: April Fool’s Day gag from the Grist Mill

“I was in Burnaby on Tuesday and I was driving home on the Coquihalla and got a bunch of texts and calls and thought someone had vandalized it. I was expecting the worst but when I had photos sent to me I thought it was pretty funny, especially since they did it in broad daylight.”

Miller had originally pledged to donate $150 to Ballet Kelowna in honour of the tutu if, his post gained 150 likes on Facebook. The post currently has 186 likes.

Now Miller has completed his pledge and made a donation for $200 to Ballet Kelowna this morning.

He knows the identities of the culprits, they are good friends playing what he calls a “harmless joke”.

Related: Legion bell prank hits sour note

Instead of getting his tutu in a knot, Miller has been laughing the whole situation off, he has even created an aerial video with artistic sweeping shots immortalizing the temporary touch of colour.

You can watch the video here

