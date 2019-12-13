Price for one-bedroom rentals in Kelowna jumped by 10.8 percent between October and November: Report

Kelowna had the highest monthly rent increase for a one-bedroom apartment in November out of 34 Canadian cities, according to a Rentals.ca and Bullpen Research & Consulting report.
Between October and November, the report said one-bedroom units in Kelowna saw a 10.8 per cent increase in price to an average rental cost of $1635.
This sets the Okanagan city apart from the average Canadian city, where one-bedroom units dropped in cost by 0.2 per cent to $1390 between October and November.
In comparison to two-bedroom units in Kelowna, rentals only increased by 2.8 per cent to $1966 over the same two months.
The report said Vancouver had the highest average two-bedroom rental price in November at $3058.
Across the country, the report predicts the average rental price in Canada to increase by three per cent in 2020.
To view the full report, you can visit Rentals.ca’s website.
