Prime Minister planning picnic in Penticton

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, seen here visiting the B.C. Forest Discovery Centre Saturday afternoon, is visiting the B.C. Day picnic in Penticton tomorrow. File photo

The Aug. 6 BC Day promises to be an exciting one in Penticton.

Not only is Gyro Park going to be filled with a day of entertainment and dignitaries cutting cake, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is planning to join the festivities sometime in the morning.

“I am proud to have Canada’s Prime Minister with his family visit our downtown district, seeing it and our community at its summer best,” said Lynn Allin, executive director for the Downtown Penticton Association, in a release.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau set to join Penticton residents marking BC Day tomorrow morning at Gyro Park. Be sure to come down and help celebrate our wonderful province! — City of Penticton (@cityofpenticton) August 5, 2018

The DPA is turning Gyro Park into a family fun zone with events and entertainment from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., including a big kick-off cake cutting with Jessica Singleton singing O Canada, as well as Marrysa Bonneau and her mother, Tracey Kim Bonneau, singing the Okanagan anthem.

The afternoon features musical performances from local entertainers, including Bobby Bovenzi, Ari Neufeld, Gord McLaren and Tiller’s Folly.