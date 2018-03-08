Princeton RCMP arrest snow shoveler

Kelowna man faces mischief charge

Princeton RCMP arrested a man Friday night as he was shoveling the parking lot of a local motel.

That was after they received a report of someone breaking a window with a shovel at the same location.

The incident occurred close to midnight at the Deerview Lodge on Highway 3, according to Corporal Chad Parsons.

Police responded to the call about the broken window, to find a suspect clearing snow.

“He just decided to shovel,” said Parsons.

There was no one in the suite where the window was broken, he said.

A 35-year-old Kelowna man was arrested and faces charges of mischief.

Previous story
B.C. man gets 18 years for setting fire that killed wife
Next story
Big White Ski Resort near Kelowna announces 2018 spending spree

Just Posted

Kelowna cops probe coffee shop robbery

Lone worker had to flea the scene to call 911 after Kelowna robbery

Big White Ski Resort near Kelowna announces 2018 spending spree

Included in $10 million worth of improvements, will be a new $3.9 million chairlift

Kelowna therapy dogs helping local RCMP

A new program at the Kelowna detachment has therapy dogs helping RCMP with stress

Police ask for help finding fraud suspect

Suspect obtained funds at banks in Salmon Arm and Kelowna

JoeAnna’s House project gaining steam

Home away from home for out of town families at Kelowna General Hospital finds contractor

Sagmoen trial date set for December

Sagmoen, whose charges are split into three separate matters, will appear in court next Oct. 22-23

Another Nakusp roof collapses under weight of snow

This is the third home that had its roof caved in by heavy snow

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. set to close ‘gaps’ in ministry research six years after health researcher firings

Rigorous testing of drugs, move towards team-based health care among new measures taken

Canada, Mexico excused from U.S. tariffs for undetermined period

President Trump is imposing 25 and 10 per cent tariffs on steel and aluminum, respectively

Princeton RCMP arrest snow shoveler

Kelowna man faces mischief charge

Avalanche control planned west of Revelstoke Friday morning

Two closures totalling four hours are scheduled near Three Valley Gap

OPINION: Health sector behind on women’s rights

The CEO of B.C. Women’s Hospital says the health sector has a long ways to go

Accommodation tax coming to parts of B.C.’s north ahead of summer

Three per cent tax to be added on May 1, set to boost tourism funding

Most Read