Princeton RCMP investigate incident at hospital that left one doctor injured

An alleged altercation sent a doctor into surgery, according to reports

There are few details available about an altercation that allegedly took place recently at Princeton General Hospital, sending one of its doctors into emergency surgery.

Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne took to social media Monday, Aug. 15, after speaking with the physician, to express his own distress about the incident.

In a post to the municipality’s Facebook page Coyne said he was saddened and disappointed.

“I want to take this opportunity to remind the community that we need to be kind to each other. We are very fortunate to have the medical staff that we have. Many communities are struggling to keep practices and facilities open.

“The staff and the physicians are not responsible for the policies that you may or may not agree with. We as a community must hold a higher standard when it comes to the way we conduct ourselves in these stressful times.”

Princeton RCMP Sgt.Rob Hughes said he could not discuss the issue, but confirmed there is an ongoing investigation.

“The matter is under investigation. To preserve the integrity of the investigation that’s all the comment we can make until the investigation is forwarded to Crown counsel for assessment.”

An Interior Health media representative told the Spotlight that the incident “was not related to Interior Health staff and services.” The spokesperson then promised to look further into the matter.

The Spotlight also attempted to contact members of Support our Health Care, and a representative of the B.C. Rural Health Network declined to comment.

