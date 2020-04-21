Princeton receives $100K to help with post-virus recovery

The Town of Princeton will received $100,000 from the province to help along economic recovery following COVID 19.

Economic development director Gary Schatz told council at a recent meeting the funding announcement was something of a surprise, as the money had not specifically been sought.

Previously, the town applied for a grant for a marketing campaign to draw tourists to the area and that request was denied.

However, the grant program was revisited and the dollars recently allotted in light of the fallout of the pandemic.

The letter from the B.C. Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development states the money will be used to “design and implement an extensive Visit Princeton Marketing campaign, with the end goal of diversifying and growing the local economy.

“The marking plan and communication tools will focus on Princeton’s recent addition of one of Canada’s largest life size bronze sculpture collections,” stated the letter.

publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
