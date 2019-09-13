FOOD PROGRAM A food program, operated by Penny Lane Legacy Fund, Marketplace IGA in Summerland and community volunteers, will provide children with food for the weekends during the school year. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

Program provides food to Summerland children

Penny Lane Legacy Fund, Marketplace IGA and community volunteers involved with initiative

A program to provide food to children and families in need will continue for a second year.

The Penny Lane Pack Program, supporting children between the ages of five and 11 who need more food at home, will operate during the 2019 to 2020 school year in Summerland.

The program is operated by the Penny Lane Legacy Fund, Marketplace IGA in Summerland and community volunteers.

Last year, 349 backpacks were sent home over the weekends between November and June.

During the weekdays, there are breakfast and lunch programs in place at Summerland schools.

READ ALSO: Program provides food for Summerland children and families

READ ALSO: Backpack program ensures kids get a good start

Each student in the program is given a backpack at the end of the school day on Friday, or on Thursday if Friday is a school holiday. The backpack contains two days worth of food and small treats for the weekend. There will be enough to share with their families.

There are two food assortments given out. One includes instant porridge, baked beans, wraps, peanut butter, pasta sauce, pasta, apples, oranges and individually packaged Rice Krispie squares. The other includes cereal, canned soup, gold fish crackers, wraps, tinned tuna, chicken or ham, rice, chili seasoning, chili-style beans, canned tomatoes, apples and oranges.

Linda Van Alphen, program coordinator, said the backpacks contain enough food to help the child and the family on the weekends.

She added that the backpack program should not be seen as a permanent fix for families but rather as a way of helping during a difficult time.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Man shot by RCMP in Bear Creek Provincial Park; police watchdog investigating

Just Posted

Man shot by RCMP in Bear Creek Provincial Park; police watchdog investigating

The man’s injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, West Kelowna RCMP said

Freaky fruit Friday

Picked just in time for Friday the 13th from a Kelowna orchard

Okanagan real estate team releases report on housing affordability

HM Commercial Group is releasing their Crystal Ball Report on Sept. 18

RCMP searching for missing West Kelowna man

Dalton Evans’ family hasn’t heard from him in a few weeks

Update: Gunshots heard near West Kelowna campgound, RCMP investigating

Emergency crews were called to the Bear Creek Provincial Park area around 11:45 a.m. Thursday night

Fashion Fridays: 10 effortlessly stylish items for fall

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Program provides food to Summerland children

Penny Lane Legacy Fund, Marketplace IGA and community volunteers involved with initiative

Four-time cancer survivor raises $100k for research and support

Some people beat cancer. And some people beat it with a stick.… Continue reading

The semi-annual Trunk Sale returns with 175 vendors

If you love a good bargain and the thrill of the garage sale hunt you’ll want to check this out

Coffee served at 1973 prices, 25 cents, at Okanagan centre

Halina Centre celebrates 46th anniversary Sept. 17

Police warn against ‘vigilantism’ as Scotch Creek plans anti-crime meeting

Residents have expressed concern about squatters in a vacant rural home on the edge of Scotch Creek

Spotlight on B.C.: How will the province affect the federal election?

Black Press Media presents a four-part series looking into how B.C. will affect the national outcome

B.C. neighbourhood aims to change ‘bad rap’ with ‘good news’ website

United Way funds website project with goal of fostering ‘local love’

We are not ‘cold-blooded killers’: Penticton conservation officer

When it’s a matter of public safety, the animals pay the ultimate price

Most Read