Property consolidation needed for proposed condo building on Kelowna’s Clement Avenue

The development consists of four properties at 631, 647, 657, and 677 Clement Avenue

Conceptual rendering of condo building proposed for Clement Avenue between Ethel and Richter streets.

An application to consolidate four properties on Clement Avenue to make way for a new condo development has been submitted to city hall.

The applicant is proposing a six-storey, 66-unit building between Richter and Ethel streets. Six ground-oriented townhouses would front Clement.

The development consists of four properties (631, 647, 657, 677 Clement) that will be consolidated into one. A portion of a north-south lane is proposed to be closed and incorporated into the development site.

As part of the project, upgrades will be needed to Clement Avenue along the frontage of the properties, with an extension to the Clement/Richter intersection.

Upgrades include a centre median on Clement, curb and gutter, sidewalk, LED street lighting, burial of overhead wires and removal of poles, landscaping irrigation, and a storm drainage system.

