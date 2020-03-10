Darren Caul presented to Rutland Residents Association members on Monday, March 9 (Connor Trembley- Kelowna Capital News)

Property crime on the rise in Kelowna: City official

Darren Caul said a population increase and homelessness have been some attributing factors

Property crime is on the rise in Kelowna, according to City of Kelowna director of community safety Darren Caul.

During a presentation to Rutland Resident’s Association members on Monday, March 9, Caul said there were multiple reasons for why property crime has increased in the city.

“I suspect it (property crime) has gone up over the last three years,” he explained. “A big population increase, impacts from the post-opioid crisis, mental health and addiction issues, and homelessness are all contributing to our property crime in Kelowna.”

Caul said shoplifting, mischief and auto crime have been some of the most reported types of property crime by Kelowna residents.

Of all reported crimes in Kelowna, Caul said approximately 66 per cent of them have been attributed to property crime.

During the presentation, Caul said a community court could help to reduce the number of property crimes committed in Kelowna.

“The idea here is that people go before a judge and there’s a case management approach with Treatment Services, Interior Health and a Crown prosecutor,” he stated. “They could then come up with a sentence that’s much more rehabilitative for someone.”

Moving forward, Caul said he will also be expanding a crime prevention program to all new supportive housing projects in Kelowna moving forward.

Caul said approximately 60,000 files were also opened up by Kelowna RCMP in 2019.

Approximately fifty people attended Caul’s presentation.

Survey says: Crime concern growing in Kelowna

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Surrey man accused of West Kelowna murder ‘shocked’ when told he was being investigated

Just Posted

Highway 1 to close east of Revelstoke for avalanche control

The control work is planned for Mar. 11

Property crime on the rise in Kelowna: City official

Darren Caul said a population increase and homelessness have been some attributing factors

Surrey man accused of West Kelowna murder ‘shocked’ when told he was being investigated

Nurses who attended to Danjou described him as compliant and emotionless during his time in hospital

Okanagan’s Tug 6 Craft Coffee Roasters wins gold at national coffee championships

The company won the best espresso and the best coffee

Kelowna Rotary Centre for the Arts appoints new executive director

Colleen Fitzpatrick was selected by the Kelowna Visual and Performing Arts Society

VIDEO: Liberal bill outlaws conversion therapy for kids, non-consenting adults

Bill C-8 proposes five new Criminal Code offences

Shuswap municipality receives funding for new daycare

Sicamous to use provincial grant to purchase and renovate daycare space

One B.C. man’s descent into addiction, and the long road to recovery

This is part 1 of a 2 part series chronicling Randy Dikun’s battle with drug and alcohol addiction.

Salmon Arm mayor suffers minor stroke while playing hockey

Alan Harrison issues reassuring statement on his condition from hospital bed

Officials weigh COVID-19 infection control against risk of isolation at nursing homes

Vancouver-area senior the first to die of COVID-19 in Canada

New storm would dump snow on B.C. mountain passes; centre warns of flood risk

Flooding in May 2018 forced the evacuation of nearly 2,000 homes around Grand Forks

Parking meter vandals hit 39 machines in Vernon

No suspects in latest string of meter thefts, police say

Kamloops RCMP searching for man reported missing

Nathaniel Hughes was last seen Sunday, March 8

Kamloops Mounties seek help in finding woman reported missing

Christie Ann Stewart, 30, was last seen on Friday, March 6, in the Sahali area

Most Read