Property tax late fees to kick in soon: City of Kelowna

Nearly 84 per cent of property owners paid their taxes by July 31

Nearly 84 per cent of Kelowna property owners paid their taxes by July 31, according to the city.

This comes despite the penalty date being deferred due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are very thankful to our citizens for providing their property taxes during this difficult time,” said Genelle Davidson, Divisional Director of Financial Services. “Although the penalty deadline for not paying taxes was extended to help ease the financial pressure on people this year, it is encouraging that the majority of property owners have paid before the deadline.”

But the city is reminding the other 16 per cent of residents that the penalty deadline of Aug. 31 is fast approaching.

A 10 per cent penalty fee will be applied to tax bills if they are not paid before the deadline. Residents who have not yet paid their property taxes will receive a reminder notice in the mail.

“Taxes account for 25 per cent of our overall revenues, with reserves and surplus, fees, charges and borrowing making up the rest of the funds we need to build necessary infrastructure and maintain roads, parks and pathways,” said Davidson.

The city recommends property owners pay through their financial institution. Those who participate in the pre-authorized withdrawal system are responsible for making their final payment as it is not automatically processed.

You can also pay online with a credit card, depositing a cheque in the dropbox outside the Water Street doors to Kelowna City Hall, mailing a cheque to city hall, or paying in person at the cashiers at city hall.

For more information about property taxes, payment options, homeowner grant, deferment program and to register for a Property Account, visit kelowna.ca/propertytax.

City of Kelowna