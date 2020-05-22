Kelowna City Hall. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Property Tax notices are in the mail: City of Kelowna

Property tax payments are due on July 2, though late penalties will not be applied until September

Kelowna property owners can expect to receive their 2020 property tax notices next week, according to the city.

While payment is due on July 2, late penalties will not be applied until September 1 as a provision made by the city to help residents struggling financially through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tax increase was also cut in half, from the initially approved 4.15 per cent to 2.05 per cent.

City hall opens on Monday, after nearly two months of closure to walk-in traffic.

However, the city still recommends payment using available online tools rather than in-person as distancing requirements at city hall are expected to slow down the process.

Taxes can be paid using the following methods:

  • By cheque and using drop boxes at city hall (front entrance or Doyle Ave parking lot exit)
  • By mailing cheques to city hall (post-dated cheques are accepted; note that postmark date is not considered as the date of payment)
  • Through online or telephone banking with your financial institution
  • In-person at your financial institution if it is open
  • Third-party credit card payment companies. Visit kelowna.ca/propertytax for more information

There is a pamphlet included with the tax notice that explains how to complete this process online.

Residents can apply for the Home Owner Grant online at kelowna.ca/propertytax or through their city property account (formerly named online billing). Residents are encouraged to apply for the provincial Home Owner Grant to save money on their taxes: property owners are responsible for applying every year to obtain the tax reduction, as banks do not apply for their customers.

The BC Property Tax Deferment program is also available to those who qualify. Apply to the provincial government for a low-interest loan to pay the current year property taxes on your principal residence. Learn more about the property tax deferment program including eligibility at gov.bc.ca/propertytaxdeferment.

