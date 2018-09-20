Prospera Place gives credit union members a break on parking

Earlier this week, GSL Group and Prospera Credit Union announced the five-year renewal of the naming rights for Prospera Place. With this renewal and to celebrate the continued partnership, we are proud to announce that all Prospera Credit Union members will receive a discount on parking for ticketed events, including Rockets games, at Prospera Place for the next five years.

Prospera Credit Union Members will receive $2 off the parking fee at Prospera Place when they present a valid Prospera Credit Union membership card to the on-site parking attendant. Please note, this offer is applied only via parking attendant and does not apply to transactions through the automated parking machine. The offer is limited to one discount per vehicle.

With the renewal, Prospera Credit Union wanted to recognize their members and extend a benefit for their loyalty. Prospera Place is thrilled with the partnership and looks forward to welcoming everyone for a new hockey season and busy event calendar.

Prospera Credit Union members will have their first chance to take advantage of these savings this Saturday night when the Rockets kick-off their season in Kelowna with their home-opener versus the Kamloops Blazers. Puck Drop is at 7:05 p.m.

