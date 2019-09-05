The photos of the suspect released by Crimestoppers. (Crimestoppers)

Public’s help needed in identifying suspect in Kelowna convenience store robbery

A hold-up alarm sounded around 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 1 at Mac’s Convenience on Glenmore

Crimestoppers is looking for the public’s help in identifying a man involved in a convenience store robbery earlier this week.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 1, a hold-up alarm was activated at the Mac’s Convenience store on Glenmore Road.

“A male entered the store, circled around the counter to where the employee was, pushed the clerk and demanded money and cigarettes,” states the Crimestoppers release.

“He was given a small amount of cash and left with several packs of cigarettes.”

The man is described as approximately 25 years old, 5’6” tall and was wearing a red long sleeve Puma shirt (worn backwards), a white hat and white shorts at the time of the incident.

Anybody with information about the incident is encouraged to call 1-800-222-TIPS or visit crimestoppers.net.

