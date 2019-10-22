Pug-O-Ween 2019 to take Kelowna dog park by snort

Kelowna Pug-owners and Halloween-lovers are set to unite for Pug-O-Ween on Oct. 26.
“It’s time again for all the adorable fun of gathering together to enjoy pugs in costumes. It’s always so much fun to see all the puggers and their people get into the Halloween spirit,” reads the event page put up by the Kelowna Pug Meetup Group.
Blood spattered Stella drew a lot of looks in her zombie pookle costume. (Steve Kidd – Black Press Media)
According to the group, all pups are welcome to join in on the fun, not just pugs.
The meetup will be held at the Small Dog Area at Mission Dog Park on Oct. 26 at 11:00 a.m.
